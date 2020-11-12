Happy Dhanteras 2020: Dhanteras Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Greetings And SMS

Dhanteras 2020: Wish your friends on Dhanteras with these messages and images

Dhanteras marks the first day of Diwali week. This week of celebrations also includes Choti Diwali, Diwali or Deepavali, Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Puja. The festival of Dhanteras is also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi. It is believed to be an auspicious day to buy gold or utensils. The word 'Dhan' in Hindi refers to wealth. It is believed that big purchases made on this day yield prosperity and good luck. Therefore, on Dhanteras, many people make token purchases of utensils, and shopping portals come up with attractive offers.

This year, Dhanteras is being celebrated on Thursday, November 12. On Dhanteras, people light a diya outside their homes and do Lakshmi Pooja. Pooja muhurat is between 4:57 PM and 6:50 PM. According to drikpanchang.com, Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras should be done during Pradosh Kaal after sunset.

You can wish your friends and family on Dhanteras with these messages and images:

Dhan ki barsaat ho, khushiyon ki bahaar ho,

Aapko jeevan ka har sukh praapt ho

Dhanteras ki haardik shubhkaamnayein

The sun glows for a day, the candle for an hour and the matchstick for a minute,

This Dhanteras wish, however, will glow forever and fill your home with love and light.

On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, we hope that Goddess Lakshmi blesses you with health, wealth and unending prosperity.

Aapke ghar mein sadaa rahe sukh ki chaaya

Yahi kaamna hai hamari Dhanteras ke shubh divas par.

Dear Goddess Lakshmi, bless the recipient of this message with good health and great wealth.

Happy Dhanteras!

May your happiness multiply and your sorrows disappear

This is my wish on this day for you

Happy Dhanteras!

May the festival of Dhanteras fill your home with fresh hopes and good vibes

Happy Dhanteras!

Dhanteras 2020 images: Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!

On this Dhanteras, we hope that the light of the diya fills your home with joy and prosperity

May your business grow and your family laugh through this year and the ones ahead

Happy Dhanteras!

On the divine day of Dhanteras

May the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi bring you joy and good health