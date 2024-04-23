Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Importance And Significance Of This Day

Hanuman Jayanti Significance: The festival celebrates the divine qualities embodied by Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Every year, Hindus celebrate Hanuman Jayanti, a festival honouring the birth of Lord Hanuman. Revered for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama, Hanuman, the monkey god, embodies strength and selflessness. Devotees mark this occasion with prayers, fasting, and reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, seeking inner peace, prosperity, and strength from Lord Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti typically falls in the spring months of March or April.

Devotees use Hanuman Jayanti as a powerful opportunity to learn from Lord Hanuman's virtues and seek his blessings.

Importance of Hanuman Jayanti

Throughout the Ramayana, Lord Hanuman is the ideal devotee, accomplishing seemingly impossible tasks driven by his unwavering love for Rama. His actions are a timeless reminder of the power of faith and steadfast commitment to overcoming challenges.

While devotion is a central theme, Hanuman Jayanti also honours Hanuman's extraordinary courage and strength. Importantly, Hanuman Jayanti transcends religious boundaries. Regardless of faith, people find inspiration in Hanuman's unwavering dedication, selfless service, and immense strength.

Also Read| Hanuman Jayanti: History, Significance And Other Things To Know

'The Hanuman Jayanti 'Purnima Tithi' begins on April 23, 2024, at 03:25 AM. The Hanuman Jayanti 'Purnima Tithi' ends on April 24, 2024, at 05:18 AM.

During Hanuman Jayanti, devotees participate in various practices to honour Lord Hanuman. They offer sweet treats and flowers, chant prayers, and recite hymns like the Hanuman Chalisa. Some particularly dedicated devotees may even choose to observe a fast. This year, there are three auspicious timings (muhurats) for worship on April 23rd: 9:03 AM to 10:41 AM, 11:53 AM to 12:46 PM, and 8:14 PM to 9:35 PM.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

The festival celebrates the divine qualities embodied by Lord Hanuman.

Hanuman Jayanti is also a time for spiritual reflection and introspection, as devotees aspire to emulate Hanuman's virtues in their own lives. It serves as a reminder of the power of devotion, humility, and selflessness in overcoming obstacles and attaining spiritual growth.