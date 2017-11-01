Justin Trudeau As Clark Kent Aka Superman For Halloween Is 10/10

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's internet's beloved Justin Trudeau dressed as Superman's alter ego Clark Kent.

On his way to Canada's House of Commons for Question Period, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to give a glimpse of his Halloween costume for 2017 to waiting journalists. Dressed like the DC comics superhero, Trudeau sported slick gelled hair, a fitted blue suit and Clark Kent's signature glasses. Before rushing in to fulfill his parliamentarian duties, he also revealed the 'Superman' logo hiding underneath his shirt and quipped, "You gotta do it".
 
The leader later went trick-and-treating with his family at Ottawa's Rideau Hall, glimpses of which were shared on social media.
 
Justin Trudeau wasn't the only Canadian parliamentarian in a costume as many of his colleagues joined him in the spirit of Halloween.
 
Last year, Justin Trudeau dressed as a character from Le Petit Prince, a French children's book. His youngest son Hadrien dressed as the "prince".

