Justin Trudeau As Clark Kent Aka Superman For Halloween Is 10/10

Justin Trudeau later joined his wife and children for trick-or-treat

In celebration of Halloween, Justin Trudeau arrived for House duties dressed as Clark Kent, Superman's alter ego. https://t.co/0HoXZVefoYpic.twitter.com/JBhkvmmNFC — CBC News (@CBCNews) October 31, 2017

Statler and Waldorf (me) had a great time today meeting with Prime Minister Clark Kent and lots of other MP's. Happy Halloween to my seat mate @avalonMPKen! pic.twitter.com/DlXppnGabI — Bryan May (@_BryanMay) October 31, 2017

So this happened today in the House of Commons! Must be Halloween! Thanks to Statler and Waldorf for dropping by. @liberal_partypic.twitter.com/56jtnHeO2u — Darren Fisher (@DarrenFisherNS) October 31, 2017