Guitarist Adds Red Hot Chili Peppers Soundtrack To Sufi Song, Video Is A Hit On Internet

Guitarist Andre Antunes keeps remixing viral videos and television interviews with heavy metal songs.

There is no dearth of creative people in the world who keep sharing their talent on the internet. Content creators have used many available platforms for the purpose. The most popular among them is YouTube where billions of videos can keep you hooked for days, if not weeks. From these videos, some stand out - like the Red Hot Chili Peppers version of a popular Sufi song "Patakha Guddi". The remixed song is one of the most watched videos on YouTube.

The video has been posted by musician Andre Antunes, a guitarist and YouTube personality from Portugal. It shows the Nooran sisters singing the A Cappella version of "Patakha Guddi" during an interview with a Punjabi channel with a split screen of Antunes matching it with guitar soundtrack of various Red Hot Chili Peppers songs.

Watch the video:

The musician is famous on YouTube for remixing viral videos and television interviews with heavy metal songs. The songs he used in the remixing of Nooran sisters' video are: "Throw Away your Television", "Right on Time", "The Greeting Song", "Otherside" and "Battle Ship".

The video, posted one month ago, has amassed more than 1.1 million views and nearly 5,000 comments. The musician also posted a comment saying he would love to perform the song live with the talented singers someday.

Users were simply blown away by the performance. "Andre... I don't have words bro.. these girls are singing a sufi song and that's a worship song actually and your funk arrangement has not killed the feel rather it has elevated the whole atmosphere," commented Vaibhav Johri, who was impressed by the remixed song.

"You know it's good music when you don't have to understand a single word but it can still put a smile on your face. This was awesome," commented another user, Mike Tiller.

Sultana and Jyoti Nooran - popularly known as Nooran sisters - became famous after singing "Patakha Guddi" in 2014 film Highway, starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda.

Born in Punjab's Jalandhar, they perform the Sham Chaurasia gharana of Hindustani classical music.