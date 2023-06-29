Ryan Siew, Lead Guitarist Of Metalcore Band 'Polaris', Dies At 26

Ryan Siew joined Polaris in 2013.

Ryan Siew, guitarist of the up-and-coming Australian metalcore band Polaris, died at the age of 26. The group, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, said that Ryan Siew passed away on June 19.

In a joint post, Ryan Siew's bandmates Daniel, Jake, Jamie and Rick talked about how “kind-hearted, clever, funny, brace and creative” he was.

The long note read, “It is with shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday, June 19. He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years, he was our best friend and artistic soulmate. Those years will never be enough. He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure.”

5 things to know about Ryan Siew:

- Ryan Siew was born on March 18, 1997. The guitarist recently celebrated his 26th birthday.

- Ryan Siew joined Polaris in 2013. He took the role of the lead guitarist in 2023 after Rick Shneider shifted from lead to rhythm guitar.

- He featured in both full-length albums released by Polaris: 2020's Death of Me and 2017's Mortal Copil. The third album is slated to release on September 1.

- Mr Siew's bandmates revealed that the star loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers as well as crime documentaries.

- He was a foodie, who enjoyed "great food in great company."

Talking about his likes and dislikes, the team revealed that Ryan Siew loved art, and beauty in all its forms.

According to his bandmates, Mr Siew loved music, more diversely than one could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do. And most of all, they shared that “he loved and adored his family and friends.”

Further, the bandmates extended support to Ryan Siew's family and urged fans to respect their wishes for privacy, along with giving the team and family the space to grieve and attempt to heal from this immeasurable loss.