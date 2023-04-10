Lasse Wellander: 5 Points On Legendary ABBA Guitarist Who Died

Lasse Wellander was born on June 18, 1952, in Viker, in Sweden's Orebro. According to the website verywellander.se, his parents ran a grocery store, selling everything from freshly ground coffee to horseshoes, nails and petrol from barrels.

His family moved to a small city called Nora, where Mr Wellander started playing the recorder and the accordion.

Mr Wellander started recording with ABBA in October 1974, according to Metro. He went on to play on a total of 24 of Abba's studio recordings, including all eight of their albums.

He also toured with the group and performed to sold-out crowds in 1975, 1977, 1979, and 1980.