Guinness World Records Shares Spooky Pictures Of Crab Named 'Big Daddy', Internet Intrigued

The Instagram page of Guinness World Records regularly shares throwback videos and photos showcasing several mind-blowing world records. This time, they shared several spooky pictures of a huge crab named Big Daddy. Notably, Big Daddy is a part of the Guinness World Records list for being the “world's widest crustacean living in captivity.” The record was verified in Blackpool on 8 August 2013.

“Big Daddy is a record-crushing crustacean! Meet Big Daddy the Crab. He's a Japanese spider crab who lived at Sea Life in Blackpool, UK. Big Daddy's legs stretched to 3.11 metres (10 feet 2.5 inches) making him the world's widest crustacean living in captivity,” Guinness World Records wrote and added four stunning pictures of the crab.

See the pictures here:

In the caption, they also added that the crab was named after professional wrestling star Big Daddy.

''The mighty Big Daddy also held the record for the longest leg on a crab - 1.43 m (4 ft 8.5 in)! This was verified in Blackpool on 8 August 2013,'' the post further reads.

According toVisitBlackpool, the record-breaking crab was destined for a Japanese fish market until a reprieve was negotiated and he was flown to the UK instead.

Since being shared online three days back, the images have garnered more than 1.3 lakh likes and tons of comments. Instagram users were fascinated to see the pictures and left a variety of comments.

''The most appropriately named crustacean ever,” wrote an Instagram user. A second commented, ''That's a Kingler from pokemon.'' A third joked saying, ''The first image looks like he's going to drop the best album of 2010.''

Big Daddy died peacefully in early 2016, aged approximately 80 years old, Guinness World Records said.

