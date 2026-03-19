Gudi Padwa 2026: History, Significance, Rituals And Wishes For The Marathi New Year

- Gudi Padwa marks the new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, celebrated on March 19 in 2026
- The festival welcomes spring and involves decorating homes and hoisting a Gudi flag for prosperity
- Gudi Padwa commemorates Lord Brahma's creation and Lord Ram's coronation after his exile
Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Gudi Padwa is a springtime celebration marking the start of the new year for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. According to the Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, which indicates the arrival of spring while also marking the start of a new year for Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus. This year, the festival of Gudi Padwa is being celebrated on March 19. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 6:52 a.m. on March 19 and ends at 4:52 a.m. on March 20, making March 19 the main day of celebrations.
On this occasion, people wake up early in the morning, clean and decorate their houses, wear new clothes, and also put special Gudi flags on their gates. It is believed that this flag signifies prosperity and the victory of good over evil.
The festival also coincides with the Ugadi celebration in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Ugadi, like Gudi Padwa, celebrates the beginning of spring and the reaping of rabi crops.
Gudi Padwa 2026: History
Gudi Padwa is rooted in multiple traditions and legends. It is believed to mark the day when Lord Brahma created the universe, making it a symbol of new beginnings. However, there's another legend according to which this day is celebrated to commemorate the coronation of Lord Ram after he returned to Ayodhya along with his wife, Sita, and brother, Laxman, after 14 years of exile. This occasion signifies his victory against Ravana, the symbol of which is the traditional Gudi hoisted outside the house during the puja.
Gudi Padwa 2026: Rituals and Puja Vidhi
On the day of Gudi Padwa, people host Gudi flags outside their homes. The flag consists of a bright and colourful silk scarf-like cloth tied atop a bamboo stick. At the top end of the stick is a branch of mango and neem leaves along with a garland of flowers. The stick is capped with a silver or bronze pot (kalash). The Gudi flag is said to ward off evil and bring prosperity.
Devotees get up before sunrise and take a bath on Gudi Padwa. They then decorate the main entrance of the house with mango leaves and install the Gudi with prayers to Lord Brahma. After the Gudi is installed, devotees worship Lord Vishnu as per the tradition and rituals.
Gudi Padwa 2026: Wishes and Greetings
On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, if you want to convey festive wishes to your friends and relatives, here are some options:
- May you and your loved ones be blessed with happiness, peace, prosperity, and success. Happy Gudi Padwa!
- May the divine blessings of this festival guide you toward success. Happy Gudi Padwa 2026.
- Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! As the Gudi rises high, may your life rise with success and good health.
- May the vibrant colours of Gudi Padwa fill your life with a lot of energy and positivity.
- Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Celebrate the day with joy and look forward to a year full of wonderful opportunities.
- Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! Wishing you strength, positivity, and success as you step into the new year.
- Gudi Padwa is here, and it's time to share good laughter and happiness with your loved ones. Sending my best wishes on the occasion
- Happy Gudi Padwa 2026! May this auspicious day bring new hope and endless blessings into the lives of one and all.
- May this occasion bring you happiness and fulfill all your desires. Wishing a very happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.
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