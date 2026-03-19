Gudi Padwa 2026: History, Significance, Rituals And Wishes For The Marathi New Year

Happy Gudi Padwa 2026: Gudi Padwa is a springtime celebration marking the start of the new year for the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. According to the Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, which indicates the arrival of spring while also marking the start of a new year for Maharashtrians and Konkani Hindus. This year, the festival of Gudi Padwa is being celebrated on March 19. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 6:52 a.m. on March 19 and ends at 4:52 a.m. on March 20, making March 19 the main day of celebrations.

On this occasion, people wake up early in the morning, clean and decorate their houses, wear new clothes, and also put special Gudi flags on their gates. It is believed that this flag signifies prosperity and the victory of good over evil.

The festival also coincides with the Ugadi celebration in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Ugadi, like Gudi Padwa, celebrates the beginning of spring and the reaping of rabi crops.

Gudi Padwa 2026: History

Gudi Padwa is rooted in multiple traditions and legends. It is believed to mark the day when Lord Brahma created the universe, making it a symbol of new beginnings. However, there's another legend according to which this day is celebrated to commemorate the coronation of Lord Ram after he returned to Ayodhya along with his wife, Sita, and brother, Laxman, after 14 years of exile. This occasion signifies his victory against Ravana, the symbol of which is the traditional Gudi hoisted outside the house during the puja.

Gudi Padwa 2026: Rituals and Puja Vidhi

On the day of Gudi Padwa, people host Gudi flags outside their homes. The flag consists of a bright and colourful silk scarf-like cloth tied atop a bamboo stick. At the top end of the stick is a branch of mango and neem leaves along with a garland of flowers. The stick is capped with a silver or bronze pot (kalash). The Gudi flag is said to ward off evil and bring prosperity.

Devotees get up before sunrise and take a bath on Gudi Padwa. They then decorate the main entrance of the house with mango leaves and install the Gudi with prayers to Lord Brahma. After the Gudi is installed, devotees worship Lord Vishnu as per the tradition and rituals.

Gudi Padwa 2026: Wishes and Greetings

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, if you want to convey festive wishes to your friends and relatives, here are some options: