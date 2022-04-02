Gudi Padwa 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook Statuses To Mark The New Year

Gudi Padwa: People begin the day with the customary oil bath ritual and then consume neem leaves.

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Maharashtrian New Year. It is the first day of the Chaitra month, as per the Hindu calendar.People begin the day with the customary oil bath ritual and then consume neem leaves. This year, the Gudi Padwa tithi will begin at 11:53 am on April 1. The tithi will end on April 2, at 11:58 am.

To celebrate the day, we have prepared a list of messages, wishes and WhatsApp greetings that you can share with your friends and relatives:

– May each day of this New Year be as bright and beautiful as this rangoli. Wishing you a very Happy Gudi Padwa.

-- Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes, and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success, surprises and happiness to you. Have a great Gudi Padwa.

– Gudi Padwa is finally here. An important day for you and me. I pray for your goodwill and health. May you be blessed till eternity.

– I am missing you this Gudi Padwa. This wish comes from my heart. May you be blessed all through the year.

– Live love and spread happiness, share joy and blessings. These are my prayers for you with a zillion wonderful things. Happy Gudi Padwa

– On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa may you be endowed with happiness, health and wealth.

– May the day bestow on you and your family members good luck and good Health, Wishing you a prosperous Gudi Padwa.

– On this occasion of Gudi Padwa, I wish you a life filled with success, health, prosperity and happiness.

– I pray to the almighty that this Gudi Padwa, you and your family are blessed with harmony, peace, health, love and prosperity.

– My best wishes to you on this Gudi Padwa. May your life be filled with laughter, positivity and success.