Happy Gudi Padwa 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Wallpapers, SMS And Messages

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsara Padvo, will be celebrated on March 22, this year. The Maharashtrian New Year also marks the beginning of harvest season for Rabi crops. This festivity is also known as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh. Gudi Padwa is celebrated with much enthusiasm and pomp among the people of Maharashtra. On this occasion, people wake up early in the morning, clean and decorate their houses, wear new clothes and also put special gudi flags on their gates. It is believed that this flag signifies prosperity and victory of good over evil. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, if you want to convey festive wishes to your friends and relatives, do refer to the list of wishes below.

– Let's welcome the New Year with great enthusiasm and positivity. May this Gudi Padwa mark the beginning of a new journey towards success and prosperity

– May this Gudi Padwa bring joy, happiness and prosperity to your life. Wishing you a happy and auspicious New Year!

– May you and your loved ones be blessed with happiness, peace, prosperity and success. Happy Gudi Padwa

– Let us make a resolution to spread more love and happiness to all around us. Happy Gudi Padwa

– On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, I wish that you are blessed with a rainbow of happiness and smiles, success and prosperity for a vibrant and beautiful tomorrow

– As we step into another year, I wish that you enjoy the occasion of Gudi Padwa with your family and friends and create beautiful memories to cherish

– Gudi Padwa is here and it's time to share good laughter and happiness with your loved ones. Sending my best wishes on the occasion

– May this occasion bring you happiness and fulfil all your desires. Wishing a very happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family