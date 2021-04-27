Elon Musk Has Been 'Very Immature' On Twitter, Says Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes began dating in 2018 (AFP Photo)

Grimes defended Elon Musk after a TikTok user accused the Tesla CEO of "destroying the planet and humanity." According to Us Weekly, it all unfolded when Grimes, 33, shared a clip of herself learning sword dancing on TikTok this Sunday. She received a critical response from a TikTok user questioning her love life and clapped back with little hesitation. Grimes and Elon Musk began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child together in May last year.

When the Canadian singer-songwriter posted her video on TikTok, a user asked her why she was dating a man "who is literally destroying the planet and humanity."

"GRIMESSS. HOW ARE YOU DOING THIS AND ACTIVELY SLEEPING WITH THE MAN WHO [IS LITERALLY DESTROYING] THE PLANET AND HUMANITY," the user asked her in a comment.

Grimes defended her partner and wrote: "How is he doing these things? His whole career is about making travel/house power etc. sustainable and green. It's worth a deep dive."

According to E! Online, a second TikTok user also asked the singer to confirm that Elon Musk is not a "men's rights activist".

Grimes again came to the billionaire entrepreneur's defense, but conceded that he has been "very immature" at times on Twitter.

"He's not. Def he's been very immature at points on Twitter but for ex the president of SpaceX is a woman, as is his right hand [person] at Neuralink etc," she wrote.

The 33-year-old also replied to a comment where one TikTok user asked her to tell her partner to end world hunger.

"People keep asking this," Grimes replied, "but just throwing $ doesn't solve it. He's trying to focus on the issues he knows he can solve and they are real essential issues."

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their first child together last year. They named the baby boy "X AE A-XII" in a move that grabbed headlines.