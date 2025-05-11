Greek Woman Files For Divorce After ChatGPT Reveals Husband's Alleged Affair Through Coffee Cup Reading

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman in Greece filed for divorce after using AI to suspect infidelity. She used ChatGPT to analyze coffee ground patterns for predictions. The AI reportedly suggested her husband was involved with a younger woman.

In a bizarre case from Greece, a woman has filed for divorce after allegedly using artificial intelligence to uncover her husband's supposed affair. According to Greek City Times, the woman turned to ChatGPT for a modern take on tasseography, the ancient practice of reading coffee grounds to predict the future, and claims the AI chatbot exposed her spouse's infidelity.

Married for over 12 years and a mother of two, the woman reportedly uploaded photos of the leftover patterns in her and her husband's coffee cups, asking ChatGPT to interpret them. What she claims to have received was shocking: the AI allegedly suggested her husband was involved with a younger woman intent on breaking up their family. The bot even pointed to a mysterious woman with the initial 'E' as her husband's "destined partner," while her own reading hinted at betrayal and domestic disruption.

Her husband, speaking to a local television channel, dismissed the claims, calling them baseless and blaming his wife's fascination with viral trends. "I laughed it off as nonsense. But she took it seriously. She asked me to leave, told our kids we were getting divorced, and then I got a call from a lawyer. That's when I realised this wasn't just a phase," he said.

The woman, refusing to consider a mutual separation, formally served divorce papers just three days later.

The husband also claimed this wasn't his wife's first encounter with mystical beliefs, recalling how she once consulted an astrologer and took nearly a year to abandon those predictions. His lawyer has now stepped in, clarifying that an AI-generated coffee cup reading is not admissible as legal evidence of adultery. "He is innocent until proven otherwise," the lawyer said.

While the case has triggered curiosity and debate on Greek social media, legal experts have underscored that such AI-generated claims have no standing in court.