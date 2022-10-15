'Great (Brutal) Britain,' Quips Anand Mahindra On UK Tabloid's Liz Truss vs Lettuce Livestream

"Great (Brutal) Britain," Anand Mahindra quipped.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who frequently shares interesting content with his Twitter followers, recently reacted to reports of a British tabloid pitting UK Prime Minister Liz Truss in a race against lettuce.

The tabloid Daily Star had set up a live feed of an unrefrigerated iceberg next to a photo of Ms Truss and asked readers if they thought the UK PM would lose her job before the vegetable decayed. "Which wet lettuce will last longer?," the outlet asked in a Twitter post showing the feed.

Reacting to this report, Anand Mahindra shared a screenshot of the tweet about the Liz Truss vs Lettuce Livestream. "Great (Brutal) Britain," he quipped in the caption.

Mr Mahindra shared the post on Saturday, and in just a few hours, the screenshot accumulated more than 6,500 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. One user also jokingly wrote that this happens "only in the UK".

Meanwhile, the Twitter post by Daily Star came after Ms Truss fired her finance minister, Kwasi Kwateng on Friday. According to Reuters, the duo had been under mounting pressure to reverse an economic package that forced the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market and prompted Conservative Party colleagues to openly discuss whether they should be replaced.

Liz Truss replaced Mr Kwarteng with former UK foreign secretary and former Tory leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt. The UK Pm called Mr Hunt "one of the most experienced and widely respected government ministers and parliamentarians". He will drive our mission to go for growth, including taking forward the supply-side reforms that our country needs," she said on Friday.

Notably, Mr Hunt is Britain's fourth finance minister this year.