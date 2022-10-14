Watch: Industrialist Anand Mahindra Is Fascinated By This Underground Home

The home has been inspired by the hobbit homes of New Zealand

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to treat us to the most engaging content through his social media updates. Now, the Mahindra Group Chairman has shared a video of a home near Mumbai, which is built completely underground.

The video, uploaded by Mr Mahindra on Twitter, features “India's first Earth-sheltered home” that is nestled among the lush green Sahyadri Hills of Maharashtra. According to Curly Tales, the property named SaffronStays AsanjA has been inspired by the hobbit homes of New Zealand and is located in Murbad, some 2.5 kilometres from Mumbai. From the roof to the walls, the home is built entirely underground but also has windows to provide natural light and a scenic view of the outside.

“Fascinating. A very "cool' design and I use that word in a literal sense too, given the efficient climate control enabled by the mode of construction! This is the future of hospitality since people are looking for unique and exotic experiences in our post-pandemic world…” wrote Mr Mahindra.

The clip has so far amassed more than 77,000 views on Twitter and has left not only Mr Mahindra but many others intrigued.

“Reminds me of Hobbits,” wrote a user referring to the Hollywood film series The Hobbit.

Many lauded the concept and were curious to know more about it.

One wondered what could be the temperature inside the underground home.

Another highlighted some important factors and wrote “Interesting, disaster management needs to be checked… like evacuation in case of fire, earthquakes. Oxygen during heavy rainfall?”

One claimed that there is a similar property in Bengaluru which is built underground.

Another person wrote, “Looking like in the movie The Lords Of The Ring very nice experience but it is for common people is a dream”.

