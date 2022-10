UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng sacked by PM Liz Truss. (File)

UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked, the BBC and Sky News reported on Friday quoting unnamed sources, as Prime Minister Liz Truss tries to save her beleaguered premiership.

The BBC said Mr Kwarteng, who only on Thursday said he was "not going anywhere" despite market turmoil at the government's controversial economic plans, was "no longer chancellor".

