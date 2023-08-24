'Grand Achievement...': Mumbai Police's Musical Tribute To ISRO On Chandrayaan-3 Success

Mumbai Police paid tribute to ISRO

India created space history by becoming the first nation to carry out a successful soft landing near the south pole of the moon. It also entered the elite club of countries - Russia the US and China - which have achieved a soft landing on Earth's only natural satellite. The remarkable feat was celebrated by Indians across the globe. Now, Mumbai Police paid tribute to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful mission.

Mumbai police's Khaki Studio performed a musical rendition of Allama Muhammad Iqbal's patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha.

Mumbai Police on Twitter wrote, "Grand Achievement, Grand Tribute! Can't describe our overwhelming emotions right now in words, so we chose music instead. Sare Jahan Se Accha....... Mumbai Police Band - Khaki Studio's grand tribute to @isro.in on this magnificent feat! You make us all proud!"

Earlier, Mumbai Police's Khaki Studio wished ISRO good luck by performing the song 'Hum Honge Kamyab'

"Pura hai Vishwas! Hum Honge Kamyab!!" Entire nation is waiting for the unbelievable feat by @isro Here's a special musical tribute by Mumbai Police Band's Khaki Studio to honour ISRO's magnificent work," it wrote.

Meanwhile, The landing was carried out in four stages - rough braking, altitude hold, fine braking and vertical descent - all of which were carried out flawlessly.

The findings from the Chandrayaan-3 mission could advance and expand knowledge of lunar water ice, potentially one of the moon's most valuable resources.