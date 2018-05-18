This Magazine Cover Is Full Of Photoshop Fails - All On Purpose

Twitter's verdict on the Photoshop "fail": "'Hands down' the best cover!"

What in the fail photoshop??? pic.twitter.com/1SHMadkxCJ — Kandace L. (@KL_photoStl) May 17, 2018

Hand behind Issa, arm and hand around Sarah, extra leg by Sarah and hand next to Sarah's foot..... was this on purpose? — Deja Jolie (@dejajolie) May 17, 2018

Wait a minute!! How did Kate get her leg contorted like that, or are you folks up to Photoshop tomfoolery again? No way I can unsee that!



ps: I totally see what you folks did there — Derek Smart (@dsmart) May 17, 2018

Lol. Don't you see all the random hands placed everywhere? It's a play on the title "Hands Down" — Kim Barker (@KimBrker) May 17, 2018

love the concept, the hand under the platform is killing me pic.twitter.com/afx4TfSrRx — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) May 17, 2018

'Hands down' the best cover! — Sas Katt (@sassykatts1) May 17, 2018

It's not going out on a limb to say we love Issa, Kate, and Sarah. Props to @GQMagazine for getting a leg up on this trend. https://t.co/CF4BWUhVND — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 17, 2018