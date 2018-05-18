This Magazine Cover Is Full Of Photoshop Fails - All On Purpose

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know," GQ's editors wrote. "We'll be praying that Donald Trump tweets something about Chrissy Teigen in the next hour so everybody forgets all about this," they added.
Presenting the 2018 #GQComedyIssue, starring Kate McKinnon, @IssaRae, & @SarahKSilvermanhttps://t.co/OiWFIdo6lCpic.twitter.com/9BsNxEuvDo— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 17, 2018
The cover appears to poke fun at Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue which included an Oprah with three hands and a Reese Witherspoon who looked like she had three legs. In addition to the extra limbs, GQ's cover dresses the comedy stars in glamorous black and gold - just like Oprah and Reese Witherspoon.
Some people were really confused at first
What in the fail photoshop??? pic.twitter.com/1SHMadkxCJ— Kandace L. (@KL_photoStl) May 17, 2018
Hand behind Issa, arm and hand around Sarah, extra leg by Sarah and hand next to Sarah's foot..... was this on purpose?— Deja Jolie (@dejajolie) May 17, 2018
Whaaaatttt pic.twitter.com/EoLrOUjK0q— k money (@lostinwakanda) May 17, 2018
The hilarious cover is a social media hit
Wait a minute!! How did Kate get her leg contorted like that, or are you folks up to Photoshop tomfoolery again? No way I can unsee that!— Derek Smart (@dsmart) May 17, 2018
ps: I totally see what you folks did there
Lol. Don't you see all the random hands placed everywhere? It's a play on the title "Hands Down"— Kim Barker (@KimBrker) May 17, 2018
love the concept, the hand under the platform is killing me pic.twitter.com/afx4TfSrRx— KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) May 17, 2018
'Hands down' the best cover!— Sas Katt (@sassykatts1) May 17, 2018
It's not going out on a limb to say we love Issa, Kate, and Sarah. Props to @GQMagazine for getting a leg up on this trend. https://t.co/CF4BWUhVND— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 17, 2018
How many photoshop fails did you notice on the cover? Let us know in the comments section.
