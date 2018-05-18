This Magazine Cover Is Full Of Photoshop Fails - All On Purpose

Comedians Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman are on the cover of GQ - along with a few extra limbs

Twitter's verdict on the Photoshop "fail": "'Hands down' the best cover!"

American comedians  Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman are on the cover of GQ's 2018 comedy issue - along with many, many, many extra limbs. Oops! Photoshop fail? Not quite! Turns out the magazine was trolling a certain other magazine's viral Photoshop fail and it was a very intentional move. "Mistakes were made," joked GQ in an "apology" on their website after they tweeted the magazine cover on Thursday. Twitter's verdict? "'Hands down' the best cover!"

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know," GQ's editors wrote. "We'll be praying that Donald Trump tweets something about Chrissy Teigen in the next hour so everybody forgets all about this," they added.
 

The cover appears to poke fun at Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue which included an Oprah with three hands and a Reese Witherspoon who looked like she had three legs. In addition to the extra limbs, GQ's cover dresses the comedy stars in glamorous black and gold - just like Oprah and Reese Witherspoon.

Some people were really confused at first
   

The hilarious cover is a social media hit
    

Fortunately, Vanity Fair had a sense of humour about it as well
 

How many photoshop fails did you notice on the cover? Let us know in the comments section.

