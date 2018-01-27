Photoshop Fail: Oprah Winfrey With 3 Hands, Reese Witherspoon With 3 Legs

Now that Oprah has been exposed as an alien with three hands, her prospective presidential candidacy takes on more sinister overtones: pic.twitter.com/ZzP3GDza7x - (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 25, 2018

Reese Witherspoon has three legs. pic.twitter.com/q9N6lkKx28 - Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) January 26, 2018

oprah has three hands & reese has three legs, and we are here for accepting them for who they are!! 2018 is all about LOVING OUR BODIES!! pic.twitter.com/TX7L2JIDno - tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2018

If you're struggling at work today, just remember that you aren't the person who let photos of Reese Witherspoon with three legs AND Oprah with three hands go to print. - Christine Jackson (@Cjax1694) January 25, 2018

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY - Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand - Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018

As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?

(We are correcting this error online) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz - VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress. https://t.co/HJjvbc037S - VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

NO, it's NOT the lining of her dress. IT IS CLEARLY HER LEG. You can see her knee. Nice try though.

JUST ADMIT YOU PHOTOSHOP EVERYTHING and aren't good at it and move on. - olbs (@iblok1) January 27, 2018