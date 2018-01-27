Photoshop Fail: Oprah Winfrey With 3 Hands, Reese Witherspoon With 3 Legs

Can you spot the Photoshop fails?

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: January 27, 2018 11:01 IST
65 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Photoshop Fail: Oprah Winfrey With 3 Hands, Reese Witherspoon With 3 Legs

Can you spot the error?

Vanity Fair's 24th annual Hollywood issue included a star-studded cover featuring the who's who of the film industry. This year, however, two celebrities in the spread appeared with extra limbs. The magazine has given Oprah Winfrey three hands and Reese Witherspoon three legs in its latest issue - something that Twitter was quick to notice and point out. The celebrities posed for renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, according to the BBC. See the Photoshop fails below:

Comments
Close [X]
 In one image, Oprah Winfrey, 63, appears with a hand on her hip, a hand on her lap, and then a third hand wrapped around Reese's waist:
 
Meanwhile, Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon, in a different photograph, appears to have three legs:
 
The bad Photoshop job led to a lot of jokes on Twitter, with many asking whether they are aliens and others joking about loving your bodies, no matter what.
 
Fortunately, both the stars joined in on the joke:
 
Vanity Fair, meanwhile, has admitted it erred when it came to Oprah's three hands. In a light-hearted tweet posted on January 25, the magazine said it is correcting the error online.
 
As for Reese Witherspoon - Vanity Fair has claimed it is just the lining of her dress. This is an explanation that not many are buying.
 
The errors came to light only a few hours after the magazine announced that it had digitally erased images of James Franco from the photoshoot following allegations of sexual misconduct.


 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Vanity Fairoprah winfreyReese Witherspoon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................