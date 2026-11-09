Govardhan Puja 2026: Wishes, Quotes, And WhatsApp Status To Share With Family And Friends

Govardhan Puja is celebrated after Diwali to remember how Lord Krishna protected the people of Braj from heavy rains by lifting Govardhan Hill on his little finger. The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna and highlights the importance of faith, humility and gratitude towards nature. Devotees mark the occasion by offering prayers and food to Lord Krishna.

According to the Hindu calendar, Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year on the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Significance Of Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is also known as Govardhandhari because he lifted Govardhan Hill. Located in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, the hill holds great religious importance and is closely connected to the childhood of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna once asked the people of Braj to worship Mount Govardhan instead of Lord Indra. This angered Indra, who sent heavy rains over Gokul. To protect the villagers and their cattle from the storm, Lord Krishna lifted Mount Govardhan on his little finger and held it up for seven days, giving everyone shelter.

This story is remembered as a lesson in humility, faith and protection. It also highlights how devotion can overcome pride. Govardhan Puja is celebrated to remember Lord Krishna's act of protecting his devotees and to express gratitude for the blessings of nature.

Govardhan Puja Rituals

On Govardhan Puja, devotees make a small model of Govardhan Hill using cow dung and decorate it with flowers. They then offer different kinds of vegetarian food as Annakut, which means a mountain of food.

Temples, especially those dedicated to Lord Krishna, mark the occasion by organising grand feasts and devotional singing. People also celebrate the festival by sharing wishes with their friends and family.

Govardhan Puja 2026 Messages And Wishes

Wishing you a joyous Govardhan Puja! May Lord Krishna's blessings bring you happiness and prosperity.

May this auspicious day bring you health, happiness, and harmony in your life. Happy Govardhan Puja 2026!

On this auspicious day, may Lord Krishna's blessings protect you and your loved ones. Happy Govardhan Puja

May the spirit of Govardhan Puja fill your heart with gratitude and love. Happy Govardhan Puja

On this divine occasion, may Lord Krishna guide you towards the path of righteousness and love.

Let us celebrate the victory of faith and devotion. Happy Annakut and Govardhan Puja to you and your loved ones.

As Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to save the people of Vrindavan, may he lift all your troubles and shower his grace. Happy Govardhan Puja!

Celebrate this beautiful festival with sweets, smiles, and spiritual joy. Happy Govardhan Puja!

This Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna's blessings bring happiness and peace in your life.

May this Govardhan Puja take away all of your worries and bring joy and optimism into your life.

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