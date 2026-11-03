Religious Leader Baba Bageshwar Apologises Over Ram, Krishna Remarks

Calling it a case of misinterpretation based on a half-seen video clip, Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, has apologised amid a fierce backlash to comments he made while comparing Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

The 30-year-old religious leader allegedly compared Lord Krishna with Lord Ram, favouring the latter, while delivering a Ram Katha in Karera in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. A video of the alleged comments has since circulated widely on social media.

Following objections from members of the religious community, Shastri clarified that he had no intention of creating differences between the two deities. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also demanded punitive action against the preacher, saying the matter should be taken up at the highest level and called the alleged remarks as "extremely unfortunate and objectionable".

Without naming him, Yadav alleged that derogatory comparisons between revered Hindu deities were aimed at undermining the unity of the Sanatan community.

"Ram ji is straightforward, while Thakur ji is 'crooked' (playfully complex/mischievous)." Many people have misinterpreted this, leading to nonsensical and inappropriate discourse in various places. Let me humbly submit - I myself am a devotee of Thakur ji (Lord Krishna); I am a devotee of Braj. Whenever I pray, I ask Thakur ji to grant me a life in Braj. I share the narrative of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha to the best of my ability, and I sing the praises of Thakur ji," Bageshwar Baba said in his clarification video.

The religious preacher said his remarks were part of an explanation of a devotional verse and had been taken out of context. He apologised if his words had hurt the sentiments of devotees.

"By offering this reproach, I did not intend to create a distinction between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Just as the gopis would reproach Lord Krishna, or as the poet Vindu Ji Maharaj would express his playful grievances toward the Lord - in that same spirit, I referenced a well-known verse by a saint, which suggests that while playing the flute is merely a form of sport, wielding the bow is a far more serious matter. I was simply elaborating on this sentiment; however, many people, without watching the full video, saw only a portion of it and labeled me as being 'anti-Krishna'," Bageshwar Baba said.

Earlier, he had compared Krishna's posture with that of Lord Ram, saying, "Ours stands absolutely straight. His name is straight, he looks straight and walks straight. Yours is crooked, he looks crooked and walks crooked." He even appeared to mock Lord Krishna's flute playing skills. Pointing to a flautist on stage, the preacher said playing flute is a sport.

"Playing the flute is a sport, but using the bow is no sport. The flute played by your Thakur ji is no big deal. There's a man on stage playing the flute as well," he had said in the viral video.

As the row escalated, he said he is the one who has been championing the cause of Krishna Janmabhoomi and said he is not opposed to Lord Krishna.

"We are not opposed to Krishna; we worship Thakur ji ourselves, and we have repeatedly raised our voices in support of Krishna Janmabhoomi. In fact, His name is even part of our own name-our very existence is due to Him. Nevertheless, if our words, sentiments, or interpretation have caused any distress or hurt to anyone, we offer our sincere and humble apologies," he said.



