Google Legend Jeff Dean's 'Insane' Pitch Deck Goes Viral As He Launches AI Startup

Departing Google legend Jeff Dean on Wednesday (Aug 5) publicly shared the pitch decks he used to secure funding from a select group of venture capital firms for his brand-new artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Discovery Loop. The pitch deck quickly went viral across social media platforms as tech enthusiasts expressed admiration for the extraordinary list of technical achievements Dean accumulated throughout his legendary 27-year tenure at Google. The impressive slides showcase a historic catalogue of engineering breakthroughs and career milestones that any tech founder would heavily envy.

In one of the pitch deck slides, Dean listed the products that the founding team helped build or worked on, including Google Search (the largest search engine), Ads (a highly lucrative business), and Gmail (the most widely used email service).

"We created a pitch deck to tell a handful of VC firms about us and what we were up to (a fun experience!). Here's a few slides about our background and some of the things we've worked on from the pitch deck," said Dean.

"It was fun putting together the list of people in our teams who have gone on to found a whole range of exciting companies," he added.

The deck stated that Dean, alongside others, also contributed to numerous AI projects including Gemini, AlphaFold and Google's first neural chatbot.

"What have we built? Everything. Who has worked for us? Everyone. How many citations do we have? Uncountable," said one user while another added: "There are pitch decks and then there is this. Insane flex."

A third commented: "Extremely baller pitch deck. I will have considered my life an enormous success if I my achievements amount to any single bullet point in this deck."

Vinod Khosla, who backed Dean's startup through Khosla Ventures, was similarly impressed by the pitch deck. "Honoured to be selected to co-lead when you could pick almost any VC firm in the valley or the world! Almost unbelievably impressive list of accomplishments/expertise on this team," said Khosla.

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Also Read | Why Google Chief Scientist Jeff Dean Is Leaving To Launch An AI Startup With Indian-American Tech Veteran

Dean is teaming up with his long-time collaborators, including Indian-origin tech veteran Sanjay Ghemawat, top AI researchers Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le, for the startup.

Organised as a public benefit corporation, Discovery Loop aims to use AI to automate experimental workflows in science and engineering.

The founders are aiming to develop AI systems capable of proposing, conducting and evaluating thousands of experiments simultaneously.