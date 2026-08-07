Google Intern Reveals How He Landed Meeting With Jeff Dean: 'Everyone Was Shocked'

Departing Google legend Jeff Dean is receiving widespread adulation for his 27-year career at the tech company, where he built foundational engineering breakthroughs that power modern computing. Now, a viral post by a former Google intern has provided a glimpse into Dean's leadership style. Yoonseok Yang revealed that despite his massive seniority, Dean remained remarkably accessible, always making time for full-time employees and interns alike.

Yang detailed an incident from 2022 when he randomly sent a calendar invite to Dean, which was accepted by him, leading to an impromptu meeting.

"In 2022, as a Google intern, I sent a random calendar invite to Jeff Dean. He accepted," said Yang in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

"His calendar was accessible even to interns, so I figured I had nothing to lose. The next day, I sent this photo to my team. Everyone was shocked."

Describing Dean as one of his biggest inspirations, Yang said it would be difficult to imagine Google without him at the helm.

"It's hard to imagine Google without Jeff. He's been one of my biggest inspirations. Thank you for everything, Jeff," said Yang.

As the post gained traction, Dean replied, saying he remembered the meeting. "I remember this. It was great chatting with you!" Dean said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Dean's Startup

Dean is teaming up with his long-time collaborators, including Indian-origin tech veteran Sanjay Ghemawat, top AI researchers Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le, for his brand-new artificial intelligence (AI) startup, Discovery Loop

Organised as a public benefit corporation, Discovery Loop aims to use AI to automate experimental workflows in science and engineering.

The founders are aiming to develop AI systems capable of proposing, conducting and evaluating thousands of experiments simultaneously.