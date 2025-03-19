Google Doodle Celebrates 'Worm Moon', March's Final Half Moon

Google always celebrates big events and anniversaries with its creative doodles that are sometimes interactive in nature. On Wednesday, March 25, the tech giant posted another doodle to mark this month's final half moon. The doodle titled 'Rise of the Half Moon in March' features an interactive game to test the users' knowledge about the lunar cycle. Users are given options to choose from cards while competing against the Moon by matching its different phases correctly to win points.

"This interactive Doodle celebrates March's final Half Moon! This monthly recurring card game invites you to play against the moon to test your knowledge of the lunar cycle," Google said in a post on its doodle page.

"Join the celestial card game where players must connect the phases of the lunar cycle to earn points and against the March Half Moon," it added.

At every stage of the game, users are offered unique rewards to keep them engaged. Those who complete the challenge can also share their high scores.

According to Old Farmer's Almanac, which has a list of full moons' names and the reasons for them, this phase of the moon is called the Worm Moon, which is traditionally a time when frozen ground begins to thaw and earthworms reappear or - in another telling - when beetle larvae begin to emerge from tree bark.

The doodle is accessible on both mobile and desktop devices, ensuring a wide range of users can participate in this lunar celebration.

Google's doodle page also has a world map to show where the doodle has appeared.

Since the first doodle in 1998, which represented the company's founder Larry Page and Sergey Brin in the Burning Man festival, these temporary alterations of the Google logo have evolved in creativity and interactivity. They aim to bring smiles, spark curiosity, and educate users about the importance of various days and events.