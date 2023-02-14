Google Celebrates Valentine's Day With Animated Doodle

Google shared a doodle with moving water droplets on Valentine's Day.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Google shared a doodle with moving water droplets. The doodle depicts two sad water droplets going apart dramatically before coming together to form a happy heart. The search engine wrote, "Rain or shine, will you be mine? Today's Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more."

It is believed that throughout the Middle Ages, nations like England and France thought the day marked the beginning of the bird breeding season. They started to relate this occurrence to the idea of love, which eventually led to its celebration. In the 17th century, the holiday gained popularity, Google added.

Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman Catholic priest who died on February 14, 270 AD, is also thought to have inspired the name Valentine's Day. He is known as the patron saint of lovers. He is frequently associated with romance, love and affection. It is to be noted that his true identity and history are still unknown.

Whether one takes Valentine's Day very seriously or is more laid back about grand gestures, it is always a good feeling to profess your love to your special one. Personalised gifts are an excellent choice if you want to give something special to someone close to your heart. Mugs, T-shirts, and pillows with pictures of your partner can make him or her smile. Other options include perfumes, wallets, beauty products. Finally, if all other alternatives have been exhausted for Valentine's Day, you can add a lovely touch to the standard bouquet of flowers. You can make a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers and add chocolates in between.