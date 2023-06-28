'Godzilla Ramen': Taiwanese Restaurant's Bizarre Dish Shocks Internet

The dish is reportedly made with 40 different spices.

Anything strange cannot avoid going viral on the internet in the era of social media. An unusual and odd dish made by a Taiwanese restaurant recently gained popularity due to one particularly bizarre ingredient.

According to the Taiwan News, a restaurant in Douliu City, Yunlin County, debuted its "Godzilla" ramen, featuring crocodile meat as its main ingredient.

The news portal further said that "Godzilla" ramen, which is prepared by steaming or braising the front leg of a crocodile.

In a clip, a young female customer samples both flavours and describes the dish as surprisingly delicious.

Watch the video here:

The woman in the video claimed that the dish's braised meat tastes like pork feet, while the dish's steamed version tastes like chicken. The owner of the restaurant learned to prepare the hot "witch soup" while visiting Thailand, and it is said that the soup contains over 40 different spices.

This is not the first time a dish from Taiwan has gone viral due to its offbeat ingredient.

Last month, a Taipei ramen restaurant started topping bowls of noodles with huge isopods, a mystifying 14-legged deep-sea creature, and pictures of the dish are going viral on social media all over the world.

The name of the restaurant is Ramen Boy Noodle Bar, which is situated in Taipei's Zhongshan district.

The restaurant enthusiastically announced the limited-edition dish in a post on its official Facebook page, noting first that it had "finally gotten this dream ingredient! The enormous isopod is known as "the big king pods."