'Go To Hospital': Boss Forces Injured Employee To Rest In Wholesome Viral Exchange

While tales of managers running employees to the ground are fairly common across the globe, a recent heartwarming exchange between an injured worker and their boss has caught social media's attention. In a now-viral Threads post, a founder shared a screenshot of their conversation with an employee who had recently got injured in an accident after falling off his motorbike.

The employee messaged his boss detailing the accident, requesting the day off, and offering to return tomorrow if he felt better.

"Hi boss, I fell off my motorbike earlier, so if it's still painful tomorrow, I'll take permission not to come in and will be replaced by Tama Boss," the employee wrote in a WhatsApp text, adding: "But if it gets better, I will come in boss. I will try to come in tomorrow."

The boss, who highlighted that the injured employee had been working for her on a permanent contract for more than three years, immediately advised him to stay home.

"Stay home!! Did you go to the hospital? You might have a concussion," the boss queried, only to be told that the worker was only surviving on painkillers.



"No boss, I will try taking painkillers and headache medication first, and I will see you this afternoon boss. If it still hurts or the pain is severe, I will go to the doctor, boss," the employee said.

Stating that the accident was no joke, the concerned boss continued to pressure the employee to visit the hospital, adding that she was paying for his health insurance for precisely these situations. "Dizziness is a sign of concussion," she said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Man Leaves Corporate Life To Become Real Estate Broker, Shares 9 Shocking Realities: 'Lubricate The System'

Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the founder for looking after her employee, while others stated that such workers do not want to go to a hospital, no matter the situation.

"I don't get why some people do not want to go to the doctor," said one user, while another added: "I hope he is okay. You are a very nice boss though."

A third commented: "I know this type. Mostly, they are just afraid that they may need proper treatment. There are people who really detest going to hospital. For these types of people, you need to get another trusted staff member with you and go to their house, pick them up and bring them to the hospital."

A fourth said: "I love how you KNOW that signs “I'm just a little dizzy, I can work with blood gushing from my head, ‘tis just a scratch” and immediately direct to the medical care."