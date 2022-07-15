Watch: Girl vs Boy Metro Fight Over 'Rs 1,000 Zara T-Shirt' Is Peak Delhi

It appears the argument began over the boy insulting a T-shirt that the girl had bought.

A fight on a metro train in Delhi has gone crazy viral. In a video shot by a passenger, a girl is seen slapping and hitting a boy constantly as he returns a blow or too as well, both lacing their cuts with a choice of verbal volleys.

"Mummy ko bolungi main" (I will tell mother) and "tere jaisa ladka kiskiko na mile" (No one should get a guy like you) punctuate the mechanical drone of the moving train.

The video has racked up over a quarter of a million views on Twitter in three days, with some raising the possibility that it may have been scripted.

In the audible flashes of the intermittently coherent exchange, it appears the argument began over the boy insulting a T-shirt that the girl had bought.

"I got it for Rs 1,000 from Zara," she says. To which he replies, "Doesn't look worth more than Rs 150."

The altercation quickly devolves into the use of fists in the public place until both exit the train to the breakout of laughter from passengers.