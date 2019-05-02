Girl Trains Pet Bird To Attack Whoever She Wants. 'Genius,' Says Twitter

"My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at," wrote a Twitter user, sharing the video.

Even as the world still puzzles over the 'spy' whale found with a Russian harness, another animal - perhaps a more dangerous one - has been trained by a young girl to her own advantage. A video that is going crazy viral online shows a girl with her pet bird - whom she has apparently trained to attack anyone she screams at.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name 'Lord Flocko'. Since being shared online on Tuesday, the video has gone massively viral, collecting 19.8 million views.

"My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at," wrote Lord Flocko.

Sure enough, in the video, the young girl turns towards the camera and shrieks at whoever is filming. In a split second, the bird is upon them, and the video cuts away abruptly.

My niece has her bird trained to attack anyone she screams at 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ea0JoWMNrT — Lord Flocko 🐦 (@Apex_sH) April 30, 2019

On Twitter, people can't stop praising the girl and her ingenious idea

Why the bird didn't even think twice about it tho? Didn't even look , just FLEW — youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) May 1, 2019

She got super powers 😂 — Cesar M. (@spacedout_kid) April 30, 2019

What do you think of the girl and her trained bird? Let us know using the comments section below.

