Girl Dances In The Middle Of Road During Traffic Halt, Angers Internet

In the age of social media, influencers, and content creators are often seen recording short videos or Instagram reels in public. In an attempt to go viral, several people are also seen engaging in rather risky feats, putting the lives of others in danger. One such video has surfaced on social media showing a girl dancing in the middle of the road during a traffic halt. The video has angered many who have expressed their frustration and disregard for safety.

The video was shared by user Raja Babu on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, the girl can be seen walking on a busy road with two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws passing by. She then throws her bag on the ground and lies down on the floor to perform a dance step. She continues dancing as vehicles stand still during a traffic halt. Further, she gets up and continues dancing while looking at the camera as commuters watch. The location where the video was shot is still unknown.

Since being shared on the microblogging website, the 23-second clip has amassed 1.5 million views and over 10,000 likes. "The internet was better when it was expensive" reads the caption of the post.

"Love the faith on Indian traffic that they won't jump the red light and let her perform the dance," said a user.

"What absolute insanity is this? What should be the punishment for these wannabe social media sensations causing nuisance (and sometimes even endangering innocent lives) in public places like busy roads, railway stations, inside trains/buses etc?" added a person.

A third added, "There should be law to fine this stupidity and obstruction of traffic."

"I can't understand What euphoria they get by doing these kind of things....Abee yaarr," commented a person.

"It will be difficult for this generation to make a comeback from the place they are heading towards," remarked a user.

A sixth user said, "Wow, I just love how people are risking their lives for the perfect Instagram reel. It's truly admirable how they push themselves to dangerous limits just to touch that level of stupidity."