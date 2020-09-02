Giant Alligator Gets Embarrassed After Failing To Catch Food In ROFL Video

Seven the alligator tries to catch food - unsuccessfully.

Christopher Gillette wanted an impressive video of Seven the alligator. What he ended up with, instead, was an adorable one after the gator missed an easy catch and walked away bashfully.

Mr Gillette, a wildlife biologist at Florida's Everglades Holiday Park, recently took to Instagram to share a clip of Seven. The video shows him dangling a piece of chicken in front of the gator before tossing it his way to catch. Seven the alligator, however, fumbles and misses an easy catch - much to his own surprise and embarrassment.

The alligator was seen walking away bashfully after dropping his food. "How cute is Seven fumbling the chicken and getting embarrassed! He's so adorable," wrote Mr Gillette. "@gabbynikolle and I were feeding him and trying to make a cool impressive video with the big gator and instead it became an adorable one."

He also explained that the video is actually from last year, but gained popularity only recently. Watch the hilarious footage below:

Since being posted on Instagram this Saturday, the video has collected over 1.2 lakh views and a ton of comments.

"It's so cute to think that such a massive dangerous creature could feel embarrassed though cause he didn't catch his chicken," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Always loved this one! it's hilarious. And yes I saw it being shared on some popular meme pages!" another wrote.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.