Giant 28 Kg Chocolate Teddy Bear Created To Celebrate Royal Baby

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave the world a first look at their son on Wednesday. They announced the royal baby's name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - through an Instagram post that shows them with the Queen and Meghan's mother. As people around the world celebrate the birth of the royal baby, many brands and companies have also come up with innovative ways to celebrate - and one such company is Cadbury.

To mark the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Cadbury World chocolatiers have created a giant chocolate teddy bear. Standing at 1.5 feet, the teddy bear has been handcrafted with the equivalent of 622 Dairy Milk chocolate bars. It weighs a whopping 28 kilograms.

HERE IS THE REVEAL! A hand-crafted teddy bear made entirely out of chocolate 😍🍫 A huge congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. #Royalbabypic.twitter.com/FioqnK2hOz — Cadbury World (@CadburyWorld) May 8, 2019

Sian Patterson and Bernie Andrews of Cadbury worked around the clock for two days to create the giant teddy, reports Press Association. They used a football mould for his body and head, and piped chocolate on top of it to give the effect of fur.

Cadbury has created chocolate artworks in the past as well to celebrate royal baby births. For Prince George, they created a chocolate cot. From Princess Charlotte, it was a chocolate pram, and for Prince Louis a chocolate rocking horse.

What do you think of this giant chocolate teddy? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.