Get Off Twitter For A Minute, Says Twitter. Confused? There's A Reason

It may seem strange and counterproductive, but Twitter has a very good reason for asking its users to get off the microblogging website...

Offbeat | | Updated: February 28, 2019 14:22 IST
Here is why Twitter is asking its users to take a break from the microblogging website.


It may seem strange and counterproductive, but Twitter has a very good reason for asking its users to get off the microblogging website - if only for a minute. In a tweet posted on Wednesday from its official account, Twitter asked its users to "get off Twitter for a minute" to tell someone that they are loved. Their sweet advice to spread love IRL has now gone viral on the Internet, and it is inspiring people to remind their friends, family and even pets, how much they love them.

"Get off Twitter for a minute and tell someone you love them. In person if you can!" wrote Twitter in a post that has been 'liked' over 26,000 times.

The tweet has collected over 2,000 responses and more than 7,000 retweets.

Some people took up Twitter's advice and shared what happened after that. These tweets will bring a smile to your face:

Others cracked jokes

And still others flat out refused to do any such thing

Their tweet was even turned into a hilarious comic

This is not the first time this week that Twitter has managed to create a buzz with one of its tweets. On Tuesday, they tweeted a single word - "hmmmm" - that led to a ton of responses.

Would you take up Twitter's advice and get off their website? Let us know using the comments section below.

