Get Off Twitter For A Minute, Says Twitter. Confused? There's A Reason

Here is why Twitter is asking its users to take a break from the microblogging website.

It may seem strange and counterproductive, but Twitter has a very good reason for asking its users to get off the microblogging website - if only for a minute. In a tweet posted on Wednesday from its official account, Twitter asked its users to "get off Twitter for a minute" to tell someone that they are loved. Their sweet advice to spread love IRL has now gone viral on the Internet, and it is inspiring people to remind their friends, family and even pets, how much they love them.

"Get off Twitter for a minute and tell someone you love them. In person if you can!" wrote Twitter in a post that has been 'liked' over 26,000 times.

Get off Twitter for a minute and tell someone you love them. In person if you can! — Twitter (@Twitter) February 27, 2019

The tweet has collected over 2,000 responses and more than 7,000 retweets.

Some people took up Twitter's advice and shared what happened after that. These tweets will bring a smile to your face:

I said it to my dog and got a lick as a reply — Chandler. (@TheRexlChxndler) February 27, 2019

Done! My sister was having a rough day, and it felt great to hear her smile.

Thnx Twitter — Junie B Jones (@Jannah_Bee) February 27, 2019

I told my girlfriend, she said she loved me back. — Skeley8 (@VideoTuber098) February 27, 2019

Just called my mom and told her — ~ Deana (@DeanaRagsdale) February 27, 2019

Others cracked jokes

I did and now my wife left me! — Paolo Gregoletto (@TriviumPaolo) February 27, 2019

I love you @Twitter — Funny Bunny (@pichamokam) February 28, 2019

I did ! I went to the mirror and told the person in front of me that i love him the most in the entire world ! I advice everyone to do it pic.twitter.com/EzTVBJvKuu — peter skayem (@peterskayem) February 27, 2019

That would be weird, just telling the people I love that I love them without context. — Nobody Important (@snidbert64) February 27, 2019

I would rather stay on Twitter and tell everyone how much I don't like them https://t.co/WuQAIveelu — Kessel to Pitt in multi player deal. Done (@HayekandHockey) February 27, 2019

And still others flat out refused to do any such thing

No. There are too many ppl to curse out first — JaVonni Brustow (@VonniMediaMogul) February 28, 2019

no — thoma (@tawemis) February 27, 2019

Their tweet was even turned into a hilarious comic

This is not the first time this week that Twitter has managed to create a buzz with one of its tweets. On Tuesday, they tweeted a single word - "hmmmm" - that led to a ton of responses.

Would you take up Twitter's advice and get off their website? Let us know using the comments section below.