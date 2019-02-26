Twitter’s “Hmmmm” Leads To Hilarious Reactions. See Funniest Tweets

One of the most entertaining Twitter feeds you can find on the microblogging website is Twitter's own. Twitter's official account regularly posts short, cryptic, hilarious tweets that often leave its 55.9 million followers guessing. On Valentine's Day, for example, it was a kiss emoji. A few days before that, it was a simple "Hahahahahahahaha". This morning, Twitter shared a post with nothing more than one word: "Hmmmm".
The "hmmmm" has now been retweeted more than 5,000 times, and has collected thousands of reactions. Take a look at the funniest ones, as netizens imagine the situations where a hmm comes in handy:
Me:*writes 263 lines paragraph about my feelings & imagination of life with her, telling how my life will become without her— Shivam (@lahaneshivam) February 26, 2019
She: https://t.co/gvEKeDLuRN
Everyone: Can we get an edit button?— txchnxlxgy (@iTxchnxlxgy) February 26, 2019
Twitter: https://t.co/vcXgJl3rRK
Me: i feel great today!!— TailChaser (@JeremyMcgrath_) February 25, 2019
My self esteem: https://t.co/9hcO5ZkkFD
This account admin is female! https://t.co/WhnLHhMUE0— Reddisaab (@aSouthIndian) February 26, 2019
Me: I like you.— Wolf_of_Sarcastreet (@pratyushmanna) February 25, 2019
My crush: https://t.co/HDox8btm72
Brain: "we can do homework today or tomorrow. We should do homework now so we aren't having an existential crisis over it tomorrow."— Daniel Jones (@TheBestDannyBoy) February 26, 2019
Heart: "It wouldn't be your first crisis..."
Me: https://t.co/auQ1SgIkeg
Twitter itself, meanwhile, also responded to some of the reactions. It even put forward a few theories about why it had tweeted a cryptic "hmmmm".
Thinking about what to eat— Twitter (@Twitter) February 25, 2019
Tweet Tweet— Twitter (@Twitter) February 25, 2019
Trying to avoid awkward silence— Twitter (@Twitter) February 25, 2019
And hilarious GIFs followed in response
Which tweet made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.