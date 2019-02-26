Twitter’s “Hmmmm” Leads To Hilarious Reactions. See Funniest Tweets

Twitter's "hmmmm" has inspired a ton of reactions.

One of the most entertaining Twitter feeds you can find on the microblogging website is Twitter's own. Twitter's official account regularly posts short, cryptic, hilarious tweets that often leave its 55.9 million followers guessing. On Valentine's Day, for example, it was a kiss emoji. A few days before that, it was a simple "Hahahahahahahaha". This morning, Twitter shared a post with nothing more than one word: "Hmmmm".

The "hmmmm" has now been retweeted more than 5,000 times, and has collected thousands of reactions. Take a look at the funniest ones, as netizens imagine the situations where a hmm comes in handy:

Me:*writes 263 lines paragraph about my feelings & imagination of life with her, telling how my life will become without her

She: https://t.co/gvEKeDLuRN — Shivam (@lahaneshivam) February 26, 2019

Everyone: Can we get an edit button?



Twitter: https://t.co/vcXgJl3rRK — txchnxlxgy (@iTxchnxlxgy) February 26, 2019

Me: i feel great today!!



My self esteem: https://t.co/9hcO5ZkkFD — TailChaser (@JeremyMcgrath_) February 25, 2019

This account admin is female! https://t.co/WhnLHhMUE0 — Reddisaab (@aSouthIndian) February 26, 2019

Brain: "we can do homework today or tomorrow. We should do homework now so we aren't having an existential crisis over it tomorrow."



Heart: "It wouldn't be your first crisis..."



Me: https://t.co/auQ1SgIkeg — Daniel Jones (@TheBestDannyBoy) February 26, 2019

Twitter itself, meanwhile, also responded to some of the reactions. It even put forward a few theories about why it had tweeted a cryptic "hmmmm".

Thinking about what to eat — Twitter (@Twitter) February 25, 2019

Tweet Tweet — Twitter (@Twitter) February 25, 2019

Trying to avoid awkward silence — Twitter (@Twitter) February 25, 2019

And hilarious GIFs followed in response

Which tweet made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.