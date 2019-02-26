Twitter’s “Hmmmm” Leads To Hilarious Reactions. See Funniest Tweets

Twitter's official account regularly posts short, cryptic, hilarious tweets

Offbeat | | Updated: February 26, 2019 10:09 IST
Twitter's "hmmmm" has inspired a ton of reactions.


One of the most entertaining Twitter feeds you can find on the microblogging website is Twitter's own. Twitter's official account regularly posts short, cryptic, hilarious tweets that often leave its 55.9 million followers guessing. On Valentine's Day, for example, it was a kiss emoji. A few days before that, it was a simple "Hahahahahahahaha". This morning, Twitter shared a post with nothing more than one word: "Hmmmm".

The "hmmmm" has now been retweeted more than 5,000 times, and has collected thousands of reactions. Take a look at the funniest ones, as netizens imagine the situations where a hmm comes in handy:

Twitter itself, meanwhile, also responded to some of the reactions. It even put forward a few theories about why it had tweeted a cryptic "hmmmm".

And hilarious GIFs followed in response

Which tweet made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.

