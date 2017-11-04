German Man Finds Unexploded WWII Bomb In Backyard. It Was An Eggplant According to cops, when they first found the suspicious vegetable, it did "really look very like a bomb".

Police rushed to the man's house after the alarming phone call. When they reached the pensioner's house, they found the object which had been a cause of panic. It was 40 centimetres long and dark-coloured.



But upon closer inspection, police realised it wasn't a bomb at all. The bomb-like object was actually an eggplant. In a statement on



Discovery of WWII bombs isn't uncommon in Germany. Back in August, a 1,400-tonne undetonated WWII



