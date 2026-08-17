Gen Z Intern Refuses 9 am Court Duty Due To Gym Schedule, Lawyer's Post Sparks Debate

A lawyer has sparked a debate over workplace expectations after sharing an unusual exchange with a Gen Z intern who said he could not report to court at 9 am because it conflicted with his gym schedule. The lawyer shared the incident on X, saying she had asked the intern to reach court by 9 am to handle some work. According to her account, the intern said he would not be able to make it because he had to go to the gym but agreed to do it as a one-time exception.

"At this point, I'm not sure if I'm his senior, his junior, or his personal assistant. Can't normalise this," the Delhi-based lawyer wrote.

Check out the tweet here:

The post quickly gained traction, with professionals, lawyers and students divided over the intern's approach to work. Some criticised him for putting his personal routine ahead of a basic work responsibility, while others said employees, including young professionals, should be able to maintain boundaries around their personal time.

Several users also pointed out that expectations around early reporting should depend on an employee's working hours and compensation. One user questioned whether the intern was being paid extra for starting early and criticised the lawyer's description of herself as being treated like a personal assistant.

The lawyer later clarified that the issue was not the intern going to the gym or the timing itself. She said the court assignment involved routine work and briefing and that interns at her workplace are compensated and reimbursed.

One user wrote, "The comments reflect a complete lack of understanding of how lawyers work. At no point has she been bossy here as claimed. As an intern/lawyer, I would still keep my work as a priority. I (happily) signed up for this! Also, not everything is in our hands." A second user commented, "Too complacent attitude. I was a gym freak in my internship days too but had to sacrifice that. I don't know when people are going to realise that work is equally important too."

A third said, "Is this a rage bait?? Cuz here we go...Are you paying him extra to compensate for early check-in? The junior-personal assistance comment is so triggering. The sheer lack of self-awareness/entitlement is something else. And yes, you should be glad he is making an exception for you."