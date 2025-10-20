Gemini Nano Banana Trend: 5 Prompts To Make Your Diwali Portrait

This Diwali, social media is glowing with more than just diyas and fairy lights--it's buzzing with AI crafted portraits that turn everyday selfies into cinematic festival art, so your feed feels like a luminous, viral gallery of lights, laughter, and ultra realistic festive magic.

The viral trend, dubbed "Gemini Nano Banana," features the Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image model, which allows users to create highly realistic, Bollywood-style Diwali couple portraits using just a few words and a simple selfie.

Google's Nano Banana feature gives users the ability to create Diwali-themed, highly personalised, and high-detail portraits in just a few moments. Whether it's a temple backdrop or a designer lehenga--each portrait is perfectly awash in the festive spirit.

How to create your own Diwali-special couple portrait:

Open the Gemini app

Upload a high-quality selfie

Write a creative Diwali-themed prompt

Gemini will generate your Diwali portrait image in seconds.

Here are five prompts for Diwali portraits:

1. Set the scene with soft lantern light, vibrant rangoli, and festive attire bathed in golden hour glow.

2. Position the family around the puja, diyas flickering, traditional jewelry sparkling, and capture warm smiles.

3. Frame the urban night scene with a skyline lit by fireworks, the subject holding sparklers, and bokeh lights dancing.

4. Showcase a rural celebration inside a mud brick home, brass oil lamps glowing, colorful saree flowing, all in earthy tones.

5. Blend modern neon Diwali patterns with a contemporary outfit and LED candles for a futuristic vibe.