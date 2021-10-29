Natasha's 10th Wedding Anniversary Post For Gautam Gambhir Is Love, Actually

Gautam Gambhir married Natasha in 2011.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir's wife Natasha has shared a sweet video to mark their 10th wedding anniversary. The clip features a series of throwback pictures from their wedding celebrations. From the statement cake cutting ceremony to pheras - the visuals are too cute to miss. It is set against a rendition of Shania Twain's popular song You're Still The One. Ms Gambhir also penned a heartwarming note in which she revealed she did not know anything about cricket when she fell in love with the former India cricketer.

“Didn't know anything about cricket and fell in love with him. Love is truly a mystery,” Natasha Gambhir wrote while sharing the video montage yesterday. The video opens to a picture from the garland ceremony and a postcard with the text, “How It Unfolded”, written next to it.

Watch it here:

Several people have extended their warmest wishes on the happy occasion. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti Sehwag was the first one to drop a comment under the photo. “Happy anniversary,” she wrote.

A fan of Gautam Gambhir said, “Thanks for the precious pictures.”

“Congratulations,” wrote another.

“Happy wedding anniversary, ma'am. You not only got the world's best opener but also the best person in your life. Gautam Bhai is a legend. You are blessed to have him in your life,” said a user.

This person wrote, “Always stay happy together.”

Now, it is time to take a look at the special post shared by Mr Gambhir for his wife. But, it's the caption that won our hearts. "Let's celebrate the day when you gave up the idea of finding anyone better than me. Happy Anniversary," it read. Can we give him the best caption award?

The couple tied the knot in 2011. They are parents to Aazeen Gambhir and Anaiza Gambhir.