Gaming Room To Music Room, LinkedIn Employee Gives Tour Of Company's Bengaluru Office

A LinkedIn employee recently shared a glimpse of his impressive experience at the company's headquarters in Bengaluru. Raunak Ramteke, who according to his LinkedIn bio is a Community Manager at LinkedIn India, shared a video of the Bengaluru HQ, featuring innovative meeting rooms, comfortable relaxation areas, a gaming room and a music room. He also showed a playground area for professionals and uniquely named rooms, such as 'Kaju Katli' and 'Gulab Jamun'. His video sparked interest among users, with many sharing their admiration for a "fancy office".

In the video, Mr Ramteke revealed that the office boasts of a dedicated gaming room, where employees can engage in activities like cricket. A special music room is also available, which team members can use to unwind and get creative between tasks.

Take a look at the video below:

Mr Ramteke shared the video a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 130,000 views and over 5,000 likes.

"This is the kind of office that makes you want to go to work every day!" wrote one user in the comment section. "It looks like a perfect blend of work and play. I need this in my life!" said another.

"Craving to be in the gulab jamun room," commented a third. "So much stylishly set office, fancy!" wrote another.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a video of a corporate office space has gone viral. Previously, a Korean expat working at Google Singapore offered a glimpse into her day as a corporate employee.

In the clip, the user Kay said that her day begins with an 8:30 am metro ride to work, followed by a short walk to the office. Upon arrival, she logs in and takes a break to grab a coffee from the fully equipped office coffee bar, complete with espresso machines and freshly ground coffee. At lunchtime, she explores the office menu, featuring Western and Asian options, including salmon with grains and meat curry with white rice. She noted that lunch and other services are complimentary for Google employees.

During her lunch break, Kay strolls through the rooftop garden, promoting wellness and relaxation. She then tours the office's wellness centre, highlighting a nap room for recharge, a hair and nail spa for self-care, a multi-faith room for prayer and meditation and a cosy massage room.

Kay's video has resonated with many, sparking conversations about the future of workplace culture.