From SRK To Selena Gomez, AI Artist Imagines Global Celebrities In Pakistan. See Pics

Needless to say, Artificial Intelligence is changing the world around us and redefining our perception of reality. The captivating blend of machine learning and artistic vision continues to dominate the trending landscape. Various artists across the world are making waves on social media by posting images made by AI.

Recently, an AI artist Saboor Akram shared a collection of pictures featuring global celebrities including film stars, sportspersons, and singers posing in Pakistani settings while adorned in traditional outfits. The images have been curated using Photoshop, Midjourney, and Procreate.

The first set features Indian and Pakistani celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Babar Azam, Deepika Padukone, Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan, and Virat Kohli,

See the images here:

The second set of pictures features American television personalities, and Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Henry Cavill, Zendaya, and Ariana Grande gracefully dressed in traditional outfits.

In the third set, international athletes and sportspersons like Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Roger Federer, and Lewis Hamilton have been featured in similar desi outfits posing in the streets.

The fourth set includes international and popular singers like Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Zayn Malik, and The Weeknd, striking a pose on the streets.

The last and final set features several more international singers like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Justin Beiber, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and Selena Gomez. While Taylor Swift donned an embroidered red kurta set with a mustard dupatta, Selena, flaunted a floral-print ensemble. Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, was seen taking a selfie with fans on the streets.

The hyper-realistic images have left users mesmerized who couldn't stop praising the artist's imagination.

One user wrote, ''Shahruk khan give iron man 1 vibes'', while another commented, ''If only Henry Cavill came to Pakistan hahaha.''

A third wrote, ''Harry Styles in a kurta is something I didn't know I needed until now!'', while another said, ''Rihanna looks so majestic.''

A fourth commented, ''Imagine getting sabzi from Ronaldo,'' while a fifth added, ''Lana del ray looks so elegant its ethereal.''

Yet another said, ''Lots of love from across the border . Only love can heal.''