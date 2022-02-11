From Harsh Goenka To Paytm Boss: People Share Their "Happy Moments" On Twitter

Harsh Goenka started a happiness chain. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh and Simi Garewal were among those who joined in.

From Harsh Goenka To Paytm Boss: People Share Their 'Happy Moments' On Twitter

Harsh Goenka asked Twitter users to share the things that make them happy

For Harsh Goenka, happiness is a walk on the beach. The chairman of RPG Group announced the start of a "happiness chain" on Thursday as he invited people to share the things that make them happy. Among those who responded to the challenge were Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Congress leader Milind Deora, singer Adnan Sami, actor Simi Garewal and more. 

For every tweet shared with the hashtags #HelloHappiness and #TweetAMeal, the RPG Foundation would donate a meal through Feeding India, Mr Goenka said. "I'm starting a HAPPINESS chain. I invite you to join with your happy moment. Spread the word for all to join the chain. Add #HelloHappiness #TweetAMeal. For every tweet RPG Foundation donates a meal through Feeding India," he wrote on Twitter.  

Harsh Goenka started off the trend with his own "Hello happiness moment" and added: "My happy moment is a walk on the beach". A picture of a beach accompanied his tweet.

Feeding India is an initiative by Zomato that is working to solve the problem of hunger in India. 

Responding to Mr Goenka's happiness challenge, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of digital payments platform Paytm, revealed that long drives make him happy. He also thanked the chairman of RPG Group for starting the "great initiative".

The "happiness chain" grew as more and more people joined the trend. 

"My 'Happy Moment' is when I'm with my family..." wrote singer Adnan Sami.

Dr Shriram Nene had similar sentiments. "Great idea! My happiness is with family and friends, no matter where we are are what we are doing," he wrote. Dr Nene is married to actress Madhuri Dixit. They have two children - Arin and Ryan. 

Congress's Milind Deora included playing the guitar and watching his daughter grow up among his happiness moments.

Riteish Deshmukh shared photos of himself playing cricket with his children and wrote: "My happy moment - playing with my bachchas."

For Simi Garewal, animals are a source of happiness.

Ajinkya Rahane shared that watching the sunrise brings him happiness.

What is your happy moment?

Click for more trending news


.