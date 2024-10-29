From Food To Driving, US Man Shares 8 Ways His Life Changed After Moving To India

The video has over 30,000 views.

A man who relocated from the United States to India recently shared 8 ways his life changed after moving to the country with his Canadian wife. Tim Fischer shared a video on Instagram documenting the cultural differences he encountered after moving to India. From more flavour in food to driving rules, he showcased how everyday life in the country can be surprising for foreigners.

The video begins with Mr Fischer's first change - the food. He claims that his daily meals have more flavour and spice now. He then points out that his backyard has no grass. Thirdly, he says that his name is not used very often. Instead, people in India use terms like 'bhaiya', sir and uncle to address him.

"Moving to a different country comes with a lot of changes. Here are 8 ways my life changed after moving from US to India," Mr Fischer wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Mr Fischer states that he can read and speak a new language. The garage door is not automatic anymore, he says. Mr Fischer also explains how driving rules are different in India. Lastly, he remarks that he could now fit more people on his cycle.

Mr Fischer shared the video a few days back. Since then it has garnered more than 1,100 likes and over 30,000 views. The post also sparked a ton of reactions from Instagram users.

"Man reading and speaking Hindi that's impressive, you are one of us now," wrote one user. "Great.. good to see you are enjoying.. little ups n down but that's fine shouldn't bother much," expressed another.

"Fitting more kids on the cycle is, I believe, a good culture shock and, at the same time, fun to cover a short distance," said a third Instagram. "Aadhar card loading," jokingly wrote a fourth user.

"that's so cute video!!! All the best!! Love your & your wife's videos!" expressed one Instagrammer. "You learnt Hindi? Respect," added another.