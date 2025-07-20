"Friend Reached Dubai, I'm Still Stuck In Bengaluru's Traffic": Viral Post Sparks Jokes

An Instagram post highlighting Bengaluru's notorious traffic has triggered a heated online discussion, with a user claiming her friend arrived in Dubai while she remained stuck in the city's gridlock. The video, posted by food and travel vloggers Priyanka and Indrayani, described dropping a friend at Bangalore International Airport for a flight to Dubai, only to still be caught in Bengaluru's traffic by the time her friend landed abroad. Accompanied by a video showcasing a seemingly endless line of vehicles crawling along the city's roads, the caption struck a chord with many who relate to the daily struggle of navigating Bengaluru's congested streets

"Dropped my friend at Bangalore Airport as she was leaving for Dubai. She reached Dubai, and I'm still stuck in Bangalore's traffic," the text insert on the video reads.

"Based on true incidents. Tag Bangalore people," the caption reads.

See the post here:

The viral post has sparked a range of reactions, from amused agreement to exasperated rants, as users shared their tales of being trapped in the city's unrelenting traffic.

One user wrote, "THIS HAPPENED TO ME. My parents dropped me at the airport and they reached home at the same time as I landed in Delhi."

Another commented, "Once, while travelling from Malé, I called my friend Karthik just after completing my check-in. She started from her place around the same time. I landed in Bangalore, collected my bags, and stepped out… only to find out she was still stuck in traffic!"

A third said, "At this point, I would rather walk."

However, some didn't agree with the post and called it "engagement farming. "To drop her friend to Dubai, which is an international flight, she should be there at least 3 hours before flight time 3hrs. 6 hrs just to go from the airport to Hebbal? Ain't no way this is real. Just engagement farming", a fourth wrote.

A fifth added, "This post spreads hate against the entire city. It mocks the entire city."