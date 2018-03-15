Couple In Court For Giving Baby Girl 'Boy's Name'. Judge May Pick New One

The unnamed couple, who became parents in November, wanted to name their daughter Liam but were taken to court when the French government objected to the parents picking what is traditionally a boy's name for their baby girl, New Zealand Herald quotes The Local. Authorities said the name is "likely to create a risk of gender confusion" for the girl in future, the report said.
The name was "contrary to the interest of the child and could harm her in her social relations," the prosecutor said.
To further complicate matters, prosecutors requested the court to ban the parents from naming their daughter Liam and choose a more feminine name, failing which the judge would pick a name for the baby girl.
The parents, who live in Brittany, France, are challenging the decision and considering their legal options, reports The Independent.
Under French law, courts can ban parents from giving their child a name that they think may go against the child's interest, reports Global News.
