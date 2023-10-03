American Man Breaks Chin-Up World Record With 1,010 Reps In One Hour

Frank Sagona performed 1,010 chin-ups in one hour.

A 45-year-old man from Colorado, USA, showcased his physical prowess by shattering the Guinness World Record for the highest number of chin-ups completed within a single hour. Frank Sagona accomplished an impressive 1,010 chin-ups during the allotted time, surpassing Stephen Hyland's longstanding record of 993, which had remained unbroken since 2011.

According to the Guinness World Record, multiple people have attempted to break Stephen's record over the past decade, but none have been successful until now. As per the rules of this record, an underhand grip must be used and proper form must be maintained throughout, with the body raised until the chin is above the level of the bar, then lowered until the arms are straight.

"This is the ultimate test of strength and mind over matter," Frank said.

Frank encountered an unexpected hurdle in his chin-up challenge when he experienced a muscle strain in his back just one day before attempting the record. This injury affected his breathing and caused him discomfort right from the start of the attempt.

"Where I usually take full breaths, I could only take three quarters of a breath," he said.

"I felt out of breath until the 44-minute mark. I then started feeling like I could actually do it. My injury slowed my chin up and down. I actually vomited right after the event."

Frank embarked on his journey to establish world records over a decade ago. Remarkably, he doesn't engage in weightlifting; instead, he conducts his workouts exclusively in his backyard, focusing on bodyweight exercises like push-ups and chin-ups.

"Just my own body and a bar," Frank said. "No fancy equipment, no trainers; just my kids and me."