Fortune-Teller Arrested For Stealing Customer's iPhone To Prove 'Bad Luck' Prophecy

A fortune teller has been arrested in Thailand for allegedly stealing a teenager's phone after telling her that she would face bad luck and lose a valuable possession on New Year's Day. Udomsap Mueangkaew, 38, denied the theft when the woman confronted him, stating that the loss proved the accuracy of his prophecy.

The incident took place opposite Wat Chaimongkol, a royal temple in South Pattaya, Chonburi province. The victim, Pim, 19, took pity on a shabbily dressed Udomsap and decided to seek his services on New Year's Day, only to be backstabbed. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, Udomsap asked for money to prevent the bad luck prophecy from coming true. However, after Pim refused, he decided to steal her iPhone.

It was only after Pim left the scene that she realised the phone was missing. She recalled placing the smartphone beside her during the fortune-telling session and returnedto the scene. After Udomsap's denial, Pim sought help from the bystanders who came to her rescue.

Phone Recovered

The local law enforcement authorities were informed, who eventually found the phone in the fortune-teller's bag, concealed inside a box for face masks.

"Udomsap later admitted to the theft, police said, but pleaded with Pim not to press charges, claiming he was a first-time offender who needed money for the new year," the report stated.

The police took Udomsap into custody at Pattaya City Police Station, seizing the stolen phone along with his fortune-telling equipment. The phone was returned to Pim.

The market for spiritual goods and services in Thailand is believed to be worth between $304 million and $456 million. From ordinary citizens to politicians to business magnates, a large chunk of the population routinely seeks guidance from well-known fortune-telling practitioners in the Southeast Asian nation.