Former Meta Employee Claims Layoff Made Them Richer: 'Kind of Ironic'

Losing a job is usually seen as a major financial setback, but for a former tech professional, the story is different. In an anonymous post on the career platform Blind, the ex-Meta employee explained how they became richer after being fired. The techie explained that after receiving a termination notice from Meta, they managed to land a new job almost immediately.

Because they joined the new company a couple of months before Meta's official departure period ended, they were able to collect paychecks from both employers simultaneously for around three months.

Apart from that, the employee also received a scheduled stock payout from Meta during their notice period.

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"I started a new job a couple months before the end of my termination period and collected about 3 months of meta paychecks while collecting paycheck from new job," the post read.

"I also got August vest and ended up investing about an extra 30k. Now I have way more in my accounts than I would have had I not gotten laid off."

"Isn't this kind of ironic or does this mean that getting laid off from big tech can be a good thing if you play your cards right."

See the post here:

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Social media reactions

The post quickly sparked a debate among tech workers and social media users, with mixed reactions.

"I mean you destroyed children's mental health including your own. Nothing to be proud about. Damage is already done," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Happy for you, and I'm sure well deserved. But at the same time, survivorship bias. It's an unusual tough and hostile market. The top 20% are doing well, the rest are in cutthroat positions," another user added.