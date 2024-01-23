Former Google Executive Munched On 'Kurkure' At China Office. It Turned Out To Be...

He realised that he had been relishing crispy duck tongues all this while and not 'Kurkure'.

Parminder Singh, former Managing Director of Google and Twitter, recently took to X, to narrate a hilarious anecdote from his trip to Google's Beijing office. Mr Singh shared that he spotted a large plate of what looked like fried 'Kurkures' while visiting the tech giant's cafeteria. Hit with nostalgia, Mr. Singh munched on the 'Kurkures', only to be interrupted by a colleague who exclaimed that she didn't know he was a fan of this crispy snack. To this quip, he casually shared that he grew up eating a similar snack in India. That's when his colleague's reply left him stumped. He realised that he had been relishing crispy duck tongues all this while and not 'Kurkure'.

''A colleague commented, “Wow, I didn't know you were a fan of these.” “Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar as a snack in India.”, I replied. She was surprised. “Really? Are duck tongues common in India?” I had been relishing crispy-coated duck tongues! Now, whenever I see a plate of 'kurkures', I double-check to make sure it's not Chinese tongue-di kabab,'' his post read.

See the full post here:

I was in the cafeteria at Google's Beijing office when I spotted a large plate of what looked like fried 'kurkures'. I helped myself with a generous portion.

A colleague commented, “Wow, I didn't know you were a fan of these.”

“Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar… — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 21, 2024

He shared another update proclaiming his love for 'Kurkure'. He wrote, ''Just for the record, I'm happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything from snakes to insects, and of course duck tongues! But when I expect kurkure, I want kurkure!''

Just for the record, I'm happily adventurous with my food. I have eaten everything from snakes to insects, and of course duck tongues! But when I expect kurkure, I want kurkure! — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) January 22, 2024

Internet users were left amused by the incident and shared similar food mix-up stories.

''I filled my plate with something looking like sev-bhajia in Kuala Lumpur. I found the smell a bit strange. When looked closely, every strand of sev had a pair of tiniest eyes. It was some kind of deep-fried minuscule fish!'' one user wrote.

Political analyst, Tehseen Poonawalla also commented that he loves duck tongues and finds them to be ''yummy and addictive.''

Another user commented, ''I ate tobiko for years only to find out much later I was eating fish eggs. I don't eat fish! What doesn't kill you, makes you stronger.'' A third added, ''I had a Colombian colleague offer me some chocolate-covered snacks once and they turned out to ants covered in chocolate. I didn't mind the taste though, they were crunchy.''