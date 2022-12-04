Former Google Executive Forgot To Pay Taxi Bill At Airport, Driver's Response Will Melt Your Heart

His tweet garnered a lot of social media users.

Usually cab drivers are peculiar about online payment mode or cash. Some won't be comfortable travelling long distances while others would sometimes cancel the ride minutes after waiting. However, one cab driver is winning hearts online after his response to a passenger who travelled in his cab but forgot to pay him and rushed to catch his flight at the Delhi airport.

Parminder Singh, former Managing Director of Google and Twitter took to the microblogging site to share this heartwarming incident. He shared that the cab driver understood that he didn't live in India. On calling and asking for details to transfer money, the "soft-spoken" cab driver refused to accept it. He said, "Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge" (No worries, money can come sometime later.) He was duly paid eventually.

"The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, 'Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge'. Won't even tell the amount. He knew we don't live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists," Mr Singh said in the tweet.

"The soft spoken cab driver dropped us at Delhi airport. We walked off without paying. Desperately called to ask how to pay & he replied, 'Koi baat nahi, phir kabhi aa jayenge'. Won't even tell the amount. He knew we don't live here. We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists," Mr Singh said in the tweet.

His tweet garnered a lot of social media users. Since being shared, it has amassed 530 likes.

One user wrote, "This is great. It happened once with me in Mumbai. We walked out engaged in talk forgetting it's mumbai not police car in Punjab. For cab drivers soft skills I returned paid him 10% extra.I still feel how soft skill influence. Most cab drivers are v good."

"I used to pay double for those auto drivers in Hyderabad who gave me a ride as per the meter, otherwise all demanded double the meter fare all the time," said another person

A third person said, "Hard to believe in current times. Specially in Delhi where I struggled to explain that I paid Online several times. Once on the verge of missing my flight!! . Good to know you met the one of the rare good people left on earth. Cheers"

