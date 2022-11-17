Delhi Cab Driver And Passenger's Conversation In Fluent Sanskrit Leaves Internet Impressed

The video has been recorded near India Gate in Delhi.

Sanskrit, considered to be the 'language of the Gods', is one of the ancient languages of India. However, it is now spoken by less than 1% of Indians and is mostly used by Hindu priests during religious ceremonies, according to a BBC report. Thankfully, some people are still keeping the rich language alive. In a rare incident, a cab driver in Delhi left social media users impressed after he talked to his passenger in fluent Sanskrit. The video has been recorded near India Gate in Delhi.

The video was posted on the Twitter handle @chidsamskritam and was captioned, ''Amazing !! This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!!'' According to the handle's bio, the individual's mother tongue is Sanskrit.

Watch the video here:

Amazing !!

This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!! pic.twitter.com/z6XU8B9glk — LAKSHMI NARAYANA B.S (BHUVANAKOTE) (@chidsamskritam) November 10, 2022

The video shows the passenger starting a conversation with his cab driver in Sanskrit. To his surprise, he responded in the same language. The passenger also enquired about the driver's hometown, to which he replied that his name is Ashok and he hails from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The driver was also asked about his family members, and he replied to all the queries in fluent Sanskrit.

The video has amassed more than 2.62 lakh likes, and more than 2,400 retweets. Social media users were left impressed by the pleasant conversation and appreciated the people in the video. Some also responded to the video by writing in Sanskrit. One user wrote, '' We should promote #Sanskrit #Samskritam it's our duty to revive this language''. Another commented, '' This is so pleasing to hear!.'' "Beautiful!! So good to hear a proper Sanskrit conversation. Even normal chit-chat sounds like a puja!" posted a third.

Last month, the same passenger had gone viral after he did a live commentary of a gully match between a group of boys, in Sanskrit. His energetic and fluent diction left social media users amazed.

Featured Video Of The Day UK Clears Big Visa Scheme For Indians