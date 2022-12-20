Forest Officer Demonstrates How Insects Use Camouflage As Defence Mechanism

A thread on nature's 'unbelievable camouflage'.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who is known for sharing splendorous photos of animals in their natural habitat, has shared a thread of images on Twitter that have left social media users scratching their heads.

The IFS officer detailed the insect's major defensive strategy, camouflage, in a lengthy post with illustrations. The thread opens with a video he posted of what looks to be a man holding a typical stick in close-up.

"The unbelievable camouflage. This is their own defence mechanism," he captioned the small video clip.

The next image shows a woodpecker that has camouflaged itself with the wood. He captioned it, "In nature, camouflage is an important defence mechanism. Many species do that. Look at this woodpecker. The rufous woodpecker is found in India. He only appears to be made of wood."

The next image was of a common pupa that looked like a wood piece. "This is a common mime pupa. It just looks like a wooden piece. At this stage, the creature has no defence system against birds or other insects, so it relies on deception. It camouflages and stays low. It pays soon the pupa will become a beautiful and colourful butterfly," the forest official explained in the caption.

The third image was a little frightening, and it sent shivers down the spines of those who are afraid of reptiles. It shows a snake that camouflages itself with a stick. Mr Kaswan captioned it, "Look at this snake, which is just like a stick. clicked by me on a random walk on the forest floor. This snake is called as mock viper. Mildly venomous. See how good it is in camouflaging."

